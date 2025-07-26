Juma Jux Drops Sweet New Song for His Baby With Priscilla Ojo

Connect with us

Juma Jux just dropped a sweet new gratitude song for his baby with Priscilla Ojo, and it’s everything.

Published

58 minutes ago

If you’ve ever daydreamed about being married to a musician, Priscilla Ojo is living that fantasy for real. Two days ago, she and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, broke the internet with the sweetest pregnancy announcement. The two looked ridiculously cute in matching white tops and blue jeans, sharing big smiles, and Priscilla’s growing baby bump, with the world. But Juma Jux isn’t stopping at photos, he’s taken things to a whole other level.

Enter: the new single “Thank You.”

“Music has always been my language of emotion,” he said when sharing the track. “This song is my deepest expression of love and gratitude… You’ve made me the happiest man alive, and I can’t wait to raise our beautiful children together.”

Priscilla, for her part, made sure we all knew how much this means to her: “I wanted a special song for our baby, Mkambala, and in less than a week, you delivered. Thank you, hubby. I love you.”

The photos they posted alongside the song’s release deserve their own conversation. Gone are the soft white tones of their announcement shoot; instead, the couple went full black-on-black. Priscilla wore a sequined jacket and slightly flared trousers with a black crop top that put her growing baby bump in full view. Juma Jux matched her mood in a black jacket with a gold zipper and dress shoes with gold toecaps, smiling like a man who knows exactly how lucky he is.

Don’t you just love love?

Watch the lyric video below.

