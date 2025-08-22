Gladys & Jesse’s Wedding Video Was Buzzing With a Love Overdose

Gladys and Jesse said “I do” in a beautiful ceremony, and it was all shades of magical. Gladys dazzled in her stunning white dress, while Jesse looked every bit the perfect gentleman by her side.

They exchanged vows and sealed it with a first kiss that was both hilarious and sweet. After being pronounced husband and wife, Gladys switched to a gorgeous red dress for the reception, bringing even more elegance and flair to their big day. Their wedding was a perfect display of love and beauty, and their wedding video will sure make your day.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @tnglobalstudios