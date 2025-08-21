The Pandemic Brought Steph and Kech Together and Led to Love!

Love found Steph and Kech during a pandemic. They crossed paths on Clubhouse — a trending social audio app at the time, and soon moved their conversation to Instagram.

Eventually, it became long hours of phone calls, flowing so effortlessly like they had known each other forever. They knew from the onset that theirs was something special, and Kech patiently waited for the perfect moment to pop the question. What Steph thought was meant to be a regular photoshoot session turned out to be the sweetest surprise proposal, sealing the beginning of their forever. These lovely photos of their #BNBling will have you cheesing out. ❤️

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom Kech:

I met my fiancée during the heart of the pandemic in 2021, through one of the most unexpected places—Clubhouse, a trending social audio app at the time. We happened to be in a chatroom together, and I was immediately drawn to her voice, her energy—something about her stood out. I followed her on Instagram, not thinking much of it, until a few days later, we found ourselves in the same chatroom again. This time, she casually mentioned that I was her type. That was all the confirmation I needed.

I checked out her Instagram, and knowing she was exactly my type too, I sent her a message. A few days later, we were talking on the phone for hours, like we’d known each other for years. Despite the long distance, our connection was instant—we communicated constantly, built trust, and quickly became not just close, but best friends.

Eventually, during one of our visits, I asked her to be my girlfriend. From that moment on, she’s been the best part of my life—my confidant, my biggest supporter, and the person who constantly inspires me to be better. I love her deeply—not only for who she is, but for how she’s helped us grow together, especially in our walk with God. Over time, I knew I wanted forever with her.

Here’s how Kech popped the question:

I began planning the proposal in December with a goal of asking her in March. The first and most important step was asking her parents for their blessing—which they graciously gave. Then came the ring. Thankfully, her Pinterest boards and our earlier conversations gave me a clear idea of what she loved. I found an incredible jeweler who brought her dream to life. To bring the rest of the moment together, I reached out to her sister and close friends, who were amazing in helping coordinate the details and make sure everything ran smoothly. I wanted everything to reflect her: elegant, meaningful, and beautiful. I brought in professionals to help create the exact scene I had imagined.

To keep things a surprise, I had to lie to throw her off so I informed her that I had scheduled a photoshoot for us because she always talked about wanting us to take more pictures. I even asked her mom and sisters not to give anything away. Finally, the day came. Surrounded by love, beauty, and everything we had built together, I asked my best friend to marry me. And she said yes. I’m beyond grateful to God for blessing me with such an incredible woman. I can’t wait to spend forever loving, supporting, and building a life with her.

Credits

Photography: @f10studio

Location: @pretoloft