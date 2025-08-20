Connect with us

Weddings

Bolu Walked Into Eto’s Church for the First Time and Found Love!

Weddings

#ATimelesslovestory2025! Toyosi and Tola Found Love on Instagram

Weddings

Karen and Ade Met Through a Mutual Friend and Found Love

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Your Weekend Roundup of Love, Beauty, and Wedding Magic

Weddings

A Spontaneous Decision to Attend a Party Led Emediong to Her Soulmate, Pascal!

Weddings

Raliat & Abiodun Found Love While in Search For Food and Music

Weddings

Chichi and Kevin Found Love in Nursing School!

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Davido and Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Look Is the Kind of Glam That Stops You Scrolling

Weddings

Trust Proposed to His Namesake and She Said 'Yes!'

Weddings

From The Office to the Aisle! Enjoy Olivia & Harry's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Bolu Walked Into Eto’s Church for the First Time and Found Love!

Avatar photo

Published

9 hours ago

 on

There’s often an air of mystery that comes with seeing someone for the first time. Their name, what they do, and somewhere in the back of the mind of some, the question… could this be the one?

Bolu was a first-time guest at Eto’s church, and something about her presence struck him the moment he saw her. Though he didn’t say much that day, somewhere along the line, he found the courage to ask her out. That sweet decision has now led them on a beautiful journey of love. Today, we get to relish that love through their heartwarming pre-wedding shoot, and we are super pumped. Their hearty smiles and effortless chemistry make it clear that they are sure meant to be. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the groom, Eto:

We first met at my church – I was in the ushering department, and she was a first-time guest. I didn’t say much that day, but she made an impression that stayed. In the weeks that followed, I found my moment and asked her out. From there, everything felt easy. Gym sessions, movie nights, long conversations, shared laughter. Our rhythm found itself. Together, we’ve ziplined through treetops, painted ceramics side by side, and braved glacial waters on a white water rafting trip we’ll never forget. What began as a quiet connection in a place of faith has grown into something steady — rooted in friendship, full of adventure, and grounded in love.

          

Credits

Bride : @boluawolu
Groom : @davidbenaaron
Makeup@peaceibadin_mua
Photography@kayode_ogungbade
Red dress@desireeiyamaofficial

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php