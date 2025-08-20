Bolu Walked Into Eto’s Church for the First Time and Found Love!

There’s often an air of mystery that comes with seeing someone for the first time. Their name, what they do, and somewhere in the back of the mind of some, the question… could this be the one?

Bolu was a first-time guest at Eto’s church, and something about her presence struck him the moment he saw her. Though he didn’t say much that day, somewhere along the line, he found the courage to ask her out. That sweet decision has now led them on a beautiful journey of love. Today, we get to relish that love through their heartwarming pre-wedding shoot, and we are super pumped. Their hearty smiles and effortless chemistry make it clear that they are sure meant to be. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Eto:

We first met at my church – I was in the ushering department, and she was a first-time guest. I didn’t say much that day, but she made an impression that stayed. In the weeks that followed, I found my moment and asked her out. From there, everything felt easy. Gym sessions, movie nights, long conversations, shared laughter. Our rhythm found itself. Together, we’ve ziplined through treetops, painted ceramics side by side, and braved glacial waters on a white water rafting trip we’ll never forget. What began as a quiet connection in a place of faith has grown into something steady — rooted in friendship, full of adventure, and grounded in love.

