ATimelesslovestory2025! Toyosi and Tola Found Love on Instagram

Today’s love story is all about Toyosi and Tola, and after reading theirs, you just might find yourself dropping a comment or two on the next Instagram post you come across. 😄

Their beautiful journey began 7 years ago with a funny comment on a post, a quick follow and a well-timed DM. That strategic three-step approach was all Tola needed to win Toyosi’s heart—and now, it’s love all the way for these sweethearts. Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air, and every frame is bursting with joy! We are totally rooting for these two as they embark on this journey of love.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Toyosi:

Tola and I met in the most unexpected way on Instagram, on May 4th, 2018. I was in my fourth year of university, and we were connected through a mutual friend who ran a relationship blog. Every Friday, she’d post relationship requests, and I’d go to the comments section just to laugh the hilarious submissions. That particular Friday, Tola must have noticed me joking around in the comments, because shortly after, he sent me a follow request. I accepted but didn’t follow him back, so he slid into my DMs with, “No follow back? Just sad.”

I found it funny, apologised, and followed him back. The next day, I posted a funny video on my story, and Tola seized the opportunity to message me again. We had a brief chat, which turned into daily conversations on Instagram. By May 16th, he asked if we could exchange phone numbers. I agreed, but with one condition he couldn’t call without my permission. Funny enough, he’d always book phone call appointments days in advance, just to make sure I was available an d, in the mood, to talk!

Sometimes I’d go MIA for days or weeks while studying, but he stuck around anyway. Soon, we started talking every day, and he even sent me lots of gifts while I was at school. One of the most memorable was a sweater he sent me so I could know what he smelled like. On November 3rd, 2018, Tola asked me to be his girlfriend. I politely declined because we hadn’t met in person yet, but we made plans to meet in Lagos during the holiday season (Detty December). I traveled to Lagos on December 21st, and we finally met. It was love at first sight I was so excited, I giggled like a baby the moment I saw him! We went to Davido’s concert together, and on December 28th, he asked me to be his girlfriend again. This time, I said yes, and that was the beginning of our beautiful relationship.

Fast forward to January 13th, 2024, surrounded by very close friends, Tola asked me to marry him in the most romantic and serene way. Later that night, I asked him how he knew I was the one, and he simply said, ” I know what I want, and it’s you.” Seven (7) years later, I’m walking down the aisle with My Soulmate, My Perfect Friend, My Guardian Angel and My Happy Place. I met Tola at a time when I wasn’t even looking for love, but I’m so grateful I followed my heart and love when it nudged towards him. He’s the kindest, most selfless, and compassionate person I know. He carries my matter (and those of my loved ones on his head like Gele, and I’m convinced he’s my angel in human form. God has been with us every step of the way, and I couldn’t be more excited for our forever. Here’s to forever, my Bunny.

How we met

By the groom, Tola:

First things first… something she failed to mention in her epistle was who said “I love you” first? It was Barr. Toyosi. She said it first. Well, let’s go down memory lane. I never expected that one random cold Friday evening on the streets of Instagram would change my life forever. I still remember seeing Toyosi in the comments section, laughing and making jokes. Something about her energy drew me in, so I sent her a follow request. When she didn’t follow back, I took my shot in the DMs with a simple, “No follow back? Just sad.” That message started it all. From that moment, our conversations became the highlight of my days.

I’d find myself looking forward to her messages and the warmth she carried in every chat. Phone calls were a bit challenging, and video calls were pretty much impossible since the network wasn’t exactly in the best shape. But somehow, we made it work, talking for hours whenever we got the chance. Before we finally met in December, we had planned to see each other twice before, but well… life had other plans. So, we stayed friends and kept talking for months until that long awaited moment finally happened. Meeting her for the first time in Lagos was unforgettable. The moment she saw me, she giggled like a baby, and I knew my heart was home. The second time we met was at a Davido concert, and I figured, why not try again? So, I asked her out one more time, and this time, she finally said yes.

Every moment with Toyosi has been a gift. She’s my best friend, my peace, my biggest cheerleader, and my greatest love. She challenges me, prays for me, and fills my life with joy. Proposing to her on January 13th, 2024, was the easiest decision I’ve ever made because l’ve always known she is my forever. Seven years later, I get to marry the woman who makes my world brighter every day. Here’s to forever with my best friend, my queen, my love. And to my fans… please, reply those DMs. I mean, just read Toyosi’s story.

Credits

Bride @toyosii_

Groom @uncle_toola

Photography @raremagic_gallery

Planner @bydashevents

Bride’s Red Dress @jeweljemila

Groom’s Two-piece @twif.official

Bride’s Trad outfit @kiki_dola