Karen and Ade Met Through a Mutual Friend and Found Love

They say the most beautiful things come when we aren’t even searching, and the same holds true for matters of the heart. Karen and Ade, our sweet lovebirds today, are a perfect example of love finding you right when you least expect it.

At the time they met, they were both navigating life’s twists and turns with no intention of starting a relationship. But as we know, you can’t hide from the gentle pull of love. Amid casual run-ins, a spontaneous heart-to-heart, and a sweet first date, they discovered a connection that had been quietly blooming all along.

Now, they’re counting down to forever and blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos. Everything from the lush greenery to their effortless chemistry and the pure joy in every frame paints a perfect picture of love in its most beautiful form.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Karen:

I met Ade through a mutual friend in December 2020. At the time, we were both coming out of complicated situations. He was navigating a breakup, and I was dealing with the remnants of my own. Honestly, neither of us was in the headspace for anything new, especially not love. Throughout 2021, we would occasionally run into each other at parties or social gatherings. We had the kind of casual, surface-level conversations you have with someone you see often but don’t really know. We weren’t even friends, just familiar faces in shared spaces.

In April 2021, I hosted a small birthday get-together at my apartment. It was an intimate evening with about eight friends, and Ade showed up with the friend who had introduced us. We all had a good time, but again, there was no real connection between us, just two people in the same room, enjoying the company of others. That summer, I spent a few months in Vancouver, so I didn’t see Ade at all until early October. When we crossed paths again, he seemed genuinely excited to see me. He greeted me like someone who had missed me, asking where I had been and why I’d been gone so long.

I found it surprising. I hadn’t really thought much about him, and to me, he was still just the friend of the person who introduced us. Later that same month, I had a few people over at my place again, including our mutual friend and his now-wife. There was an emergency that evening, the kind that makes everyone spring into action. We all stayed at my apartment late into the night, possibly until 2 a.m., helping manage the situation. Once things finally calmed down and most people left, Ade asked if he could stay a bit longer. That’s when we really talked, not as acquaintances, but as two people genuinely seeing each other for the first time.

Interestingly, the weekend before that night, we had both been at a friend’s house, and Ade had said to me in passing, “You match my fly.” I remember looking at him like, What is this guy talking about? It was random, but apparently meaningful to him. So when he asked me on a date after our conversation, I told him I needed to check my calendar. A few moments later, my schedule ‘miraculosuly’ opened up. Looking back, I probably already had a little crush on him, though I didn’t realize it at the time. We went on our first date in October 2021, and we’ve been getting to know each other ever since – growing, learning, laughing, and loving in ways we never expected. We’ve taken our time, built a friendship, and nurtured something really meaningful. Our story started with stillness, friendship, and the quiet unfolding of something neither of us saw coming. Sometimes, love doesn’t arrive when you’re looking for it but when you least expect it, with the person you never could have guessed.

Credits

Bride @karenhappuch_

Groom @linoleo

Photography @the.alfe | @alfe.weddings