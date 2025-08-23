Connect with us

Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings Weekly: The Right Dose of Magic to Make your Weekend Extra Special  

Weddings

Gladys & Jesse’s Wedding Video Was Buzzing With a Love Overdose

Weddings

The Pandemic Brought Steph and Kech Together and Led to Love!

Weddings

Bolu Walked Into Eto’s Church for the First Time and Found Love!

Weddings

#ATimelesslovestory2025! Toyosi and Tola Found Love on Instagram

Weddings

Karen and Ade Met Through a Mutual Friend and Found Love

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Your Weekend Roundup of Love, Beauty, and Wedding Magic

Weddings

A Spontaneous Decision to Attend a Party Led Emediong to Her Soulmate, Pascal!

Weddings

Raliat & Abiodun Found Love While in Search For Food and Music

Weddings

Chichi and Kevin Found Love in Nursing School!

Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings Weekly: The Right Dose of Magic to Make your Weekend Extra Special  

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

What’s a weekend without a little bit of love and beauty to relish on? Straight from the BellaNaija Weddings zone, we’ve got just the right dose of magic to make your weekend extra special.

From breathtaking wedding moments to dreamy pre-wedding shoots, every story is a reminder that love always finds the most beautiful ways to shine. So, whether you’re cozying up at home or out and about, take a moment to enjoy all the sweetness we’ve curated for you. From stunning fashion inspo to emotional videos that tug at your heart, there’s more than enough love to go around. Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

When Yoruba Meets Delta-Igbo: Dara & Sam’s Trad Was a Magical Celebration of Culture

Chikamso Won Oge’s Heart With Her Favourite Food!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php