Dara and Sam Met in Church and Found #AGoodThing Called Love!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

When  Dara met Sam in church, what stood out — among other things — was his infectious laughter that instantly caught her attention.

After a few friendly hellos and an exchange of numbers, they soon discovered a love that was meant to be. Surrounded by friends and loved ones, they exchange their vows in a heartwarming white wedding ceremony and celebrated afterwards with a lit reception. They also had a traditional wedding, which was a fine blend of Dara’s Yoruba roots and Sam’s Delta-Igbo heritage. The entire celebration was filled with love, joy, and heartwarming moments. We are so excited for them as they embark on this sweet journey of bliss.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

    

How we met
By the bride, Dara:

It all began at a leadership strategy meeting at our Church. While Sam held a leadership role at the Church, I was yet to step into a position of leadership. Thanks to my team lead, who happens to be Sam’s very close friend, I found myself being invited to the strategy meeting as a potential leader. I was fairly new to the Church and did not have a strong community, so my team leader took it upon himself to introduce me to his friends.

 

      

That was the moment I first met Sam. His warmth, charm, sweetness, care, and infectious laughter caught my attention. His sense of humour was, and still is, truly remarkable… But that was it; we trod the path of cordiality. Sundays became a routine of friendly Hellos whenever our paths crossed. However, three months later, Sam asked for my number and as the nice person that I am, I gave him the number (lol). The next day, he sent me a message that marked the beginning of our daily conversations and friendship. In just a few months, we became inseparable, and as they say, the rest is now history. God is truly our foundation and only Him could have written, and continues to write this beautiful story for us. 💕

    

       

              

    

  

          

          

           

What’s a celebration without cake?

 

              

     

Dara and Sam also had a traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

    

   

     

                 

    

      

       

   

  

                 

    

Cake as sweet as our love!

  

               

          

