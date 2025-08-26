One Phone Call Led to a Lifetime of Love for Eno and Uchenna

Eno and Uchenna’s story is yet another proof that love often shows up in the most unexpected ways and at the perfect time.

These lovebirds had attended the same university, but love was taking its sweet time to piece together their epic fairytale. After uni, Uchenna reached out to Eno out of the blue, and two people who had been out of touch for so long bonded like no time had passed. Something clicked after that phone call, and as time went on, they became very good friends… and eventually, lovers. Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as they journey into forever. Their pre-wedding photos are a perfect description of their love – vibrant, sweet, and deeply magical. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Eno:

Uchenna had just received a job offer and heard through a mutual university schoolmate that I’d gotten the same one. Curious and excited, he got my number and decided to reach out even though we had never spoken before (he had been feeling the girl during those uni days sha, and needed an excuse to call). His call came at the perfect moment. I was at a crossroads, confused as I had to decide between two opportunities that had come at the same time. He was so warm and friendly over the phone, and I didn’t realise when I had poured my heart out to him. He listened and offered great advice. This was our first time discussing, and we spent almost two hours just talking and laughing! That had never happened before!

I felt a sense of peace and friendship with him, and I immediately knew that this was someone I could see being in my life for a long time. We kept in touch over the next couple of months and our friendship grew, especially as we lived in the same apartment building for the first few months of relocating to a new city for our job (I was homeless, and he and our mutual friend generously offered to share an apartment, giving up one for me and my housemates, so we’d have enough time to search for a house).

He was always so thoughtful, so genuinely kind. Even though we were “just friends” for a while, our hearts were slowly writing a different story. Then, in May 2021, he finally asked me out. It was a little scary changing our status quo, but saying “yes” to him has been the best decision of my life. He is genuinely my best friend, and I couldn’t imagine doing life with anyone else…

Credit

Bride @iam_crystal1

Groom @madukzzzz

Planner @dromzyeventz

Red dress @kummo_clothier

Photography @poluetka | @save_a_shot