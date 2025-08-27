Chisom Met Stanley at Her Best Friend’s House & Love Happened

It’s so amazing how one person can come into your life and end up making it even more beautiful. Chisom and Stanley are two people who found love in an unusual but magical way.

It all began one fateful day when Chisom decided to visit her best friend. She had heard about her best friend’s mysterious brother, Stanley, and fate aligned the perfect moment for them to meet. What was meant to be a casual visit turned out to be the start of a fairytale. The moment she spoke with him, the connection was instant, and the more they talked, the deeper they fell in love. Now, it’s all love in the air for the sweethearts, and their pre-wedding photos are such a delight to behold. From the radiant smiles to the undeniable chemistry, each frame captures the beauty of their love story and will surely leave you grinning from ear to ear. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chisom:

I met my husband in the most unexpected but wonderfully simple way, through my best friend. At the time, we were still in school, and I was staying with her instead of living on campus. I’d heard a lot about her older brother over the years, but we’d never crossed paths. One day during a school break, I stopped by her house to visit. She wasn’t home yet from an appointment, so I waited. That’s when he walked in, still groggy and jet-lagged from a nap. He had just flown in for a short visit before heading back for his master’s program, and I guess he heard someone moving around and came to see who it was. That’s how we ended up having our very first conversation.

He was calm and kind, and even though I can be a little shy, I felt surprisingly at ease. I texted my best friend after I got home, but when the replies started coming in, something about them felt different. It didn’t take long to figure out what was going on. He was replying from her phone, pretending to be her, since he didn’t have a SIM card yet. He thought I wouldn’t notice. After he left, we stayed in touch. I mean, every day. Days turned into months, and months turned into years. It all grew so gradually that there wasn’t one big moment when I just knew. It became clear, quietly, that this was something different.

There wasn’t any pressure, no big drama, no whirlwind romance. Just a slow, steady connection that felt easy and real. Somewhere along the way, I realised he wasn’t just my best friend’s brother. He was the steady presence I hadn’t even known I needed. I’m sure she’s thinking, “You’re welcome.” And let’s be real, she’s the true MVP of this whole thing.

Credits

Bride: @cheesom_

Groom: @mr__ike

Photography: @theofficialfolarin

Planner: @notyourregular_events