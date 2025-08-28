Omotoke and Ifeoluwa’s Pastor Played Matchmaker and Led Them to Love

Omotoke and Ifeoluwa were introduced by their pastor in the most spontaneous way.

What was meant to be a simple meeting for work collaborations turned out to be the beginning of something truly beautiful. Talk about perfect timing! Amidst the work conversations, they found a love that had been patiently waiting to sprout. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for a union so divine. Their pre-wedding shoot is a breath of fresh air, and you certainly want to take it all in as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Omotoke:

Our Pastor and Father introduced us with a simple line: “Ife, meet Omotooke. She’s single. Are you single?” It was not embarrassing to me at all, I laughed it off as usual. It was casual, something I’d heard several times before because I was chronically single.. so I didn’t think much of it.

But soon after, we started working on a project together for PS. Then another. Naturally, we began talking more still with no expectations. At least on my end. But somewhere between shared ideas and late night brainstorms, words turned into poems, and conversations turned into something deeper. Before I knew it, he was asking for permission from everyone to be my husband! And I didn’t think twice before saying yes.

By the goom, Ifeoluwa:

She said we had met before, but I don’t remember. However, the first time I remember seeing her, nobody needed to tell me her favourite colour was Purple because 80% of her outfit was purple. Our Pastor introduced us so we could work together. He said, “This is the best writer that you can work with.”

That statement made me sit up. As I was leaving, he stopped me as she walked in and asked if I was single.. I was shocked, and she just laughed. He said, “Ife meet Omotooke, are you single? she’s single.” We worked together a couple of times after that, then I started chasing her for my PO, next thing we know, we are talking everyday, serenading each other unintentionally, and before we could blink, I couldn’t do without her. I have a lot of love to give, so I gave her everything.

Credits

Bride: @_omotooke

Groom: @withifective

Bride Outfits: @bamirike | @osherclothings

Makeup: @heressencebymay

Hair: @the_bonibellas

Photography: @onafuwaphotography

Suit: @ibks_clothing

Blue and Black outfits: @sejirofashion