More than just a Lager: Goldberg Black Shines as Custodian of Culture at ÀLÓ Concert 2025

A Spotlight on Jameson Irish Whiskey’s New Brand Ambassador – Kita Mgbeje

Amstel Malta Honours Igbo Women’s Leadership and Resilience at August Meeting

NBC Celebrates 69 Graduates, Strengthening the Next Wave of Industry Leaders

CloseUp Brought the Vibe, bold confidence and Colours to Unilag Carnival 2025

Inside Oak & Teak’s 12th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating 12 Years of Redefining Interior Design in Nigeria

“Stories She Carries”: An Intimate Evening with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Bold Roots, Bright Codes: Youth Can Lead 2025 Sparks a Movement for Change

All the Bold Vibes From Smirnoff’s Chilltopia Celebration in Port Harcourt

Smirnoff Said “No Stress, Just Vibes” This International Youth Day: Here’s What Went Down

More than just a Lager: Goldberg Black Shines as Custodian of Culture at ÀLÓ Concert 2025

Published

2 hours ago

 on

ÀLÓ 2025, held on July 27 at Terra Kulture and powered by premium dark lager beer, Goldberg Black, felt like sitting at the feet of a wise elder listening to a story you didn’t know you needed. The night was intentional, soulful, and steeped in culture, with Goldberg Black standing tall as headline sponsor and custodian of Yoruba culture, heritage, and stories.

ÀLÓ, which means “story or folklore”, is a folk music concert unlike any other, born from a desire to bring Nigeria’s folk tradition into modern spaces, and Goldberg Black understood this deeply. Its presence was not performative; it was intentional, layered into the experience like a good harmony wrapped in rhythm and stories whispered through drums. With Goldberg Black’s input, this did not feel like a night trapped in the past.Goldberg Black was felt. In the storytelling circle, friends and strangers leaned in, sharing folktales that sparked both laughter and reflection. The visual exhibit filled the walls with snapshots of Yoruba memory, reimagined with a bold modern edge. Inside the ÀLÓ audio booth, voices carried personal stories — rich and textured, echoing the smooth, layered taste of Goldberg Black itself, a living expression of heritage meeting modernity.Around the space, the echoes of Yoruba storytelling found new ground to grow. Guests gathered in intimate circles, sharing folktales passed down through generations; laughter mixing with wonder, old wisdom meeting curious minds. Archival visuals lined the space like living memory, honouring the past not with sentimentality, but with style. And in quiet corners, people stepped into the ÀLÓ audio journal booth to tell their own stories, to add their voice to the cultural canon.ÀLÓ 2025 was more than an event, it was an affirmation that cultural stories still hold relevance and that traditional sounds continue to resonate. Few brands carry cultural weight with such ease, but Goldberg Black did so seamlessly not by being the story, but by bringing together people, conversations, and heritage. The brand created space for old traditions to meet new expressions, reminding all that culture is best experienced when shared.

