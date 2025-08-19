Connect with us

Events

A Spotlight on Jameson Irish Whiskey's New Brand Ambassador – Kita Mgbeje

Jameson Irish Whiskey introduces Kita Mgbeje as its new Brand Ambassador, a move that reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to meaningful connections and the vibrant spirit of its community.

Kita brings more than charisma to the table, with a journey shaped by a unique blend of experiences and professional insight. Known for a deep sense of commercial awareness, he has an ability to connect people, brands, and moments in ways that feel both strategic and effortless.Naturally creative, he demonstrates a knack for storytelling, culture-building, and turning everyday moments into something memorable. He approaches the role with a fresh outlook, genuine passion, and a commitment to making meaningful connections through the Jameson lens.

I’ve always believed in showing up as myself, Kita shares. That energy mirrors what Jameson is all about. Partnering with a brand that values culture and genuine connection made this feel less like a job and more like a homecoming.

In his new role, Kita will help lead Jameson’s presence across everyday moments that matter, whether it’s championing shared experiences over status or creating spaces where people feel welcome to be themselves. From grassroots community initiatives to high-impact brand moments, he’ll work with the Jameson team to bring it all to life with heart and intention.

Kita stands for the people and passions that define Jameson today and where we’re going next,” says Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “He’s authentic, insightful, and deeply connected to what matters to people today. With his creativity, adaptability, and deep understanding of the culture, Jameson continues to move forward with purpose and personality.”

Follow @JamesonNGR for updates and join the conversation using #JamesonYGR #MustBeAJameson #JamesonYard.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria
Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac,

Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey
Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

