Watch Cardi B Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Cardi B opened the new season of The Jennifer Hudson Show with her Spirit Tunnel entrance, dazzling in a striking one-shoulder gown before chatting with Jennifer Hudson.
Photo Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

It’s a brand-new season of The Jennifer Hudson Show, and we’ve been just as eager as you for its return. Of course, a fresh season calls for a grand opening—and the premiere episode certainly delivered. Making a dazzling entrance was none other than Cardi B, the Grammy award-winning rapper, who arrived at the show every inch the superstar.

One of the most-loved traditions of the show is the spirit tunnel dance, and Cardi didn’t hold back when it was her turn. She stepped through the lively corridor dressed in a striking one-shouldered gown patterned with bold red, yellow, and black stripes, finished with chunky gold bangles that caught the crowd’s attention instantly. As she walked, the audience erupted into cheers, chanting, “We got Cardi B! Ayy! We got Cardi B style! Ayy!” She danced, posed, and laughed along the way, her auburn hair bouncing with each move, pausing now and then to share a playful moment with the crowd.

It was clear she was enjoying herself, and the fun didn’t stop at the tunnel. Once she joined Jennifer on stage, the conversation was just as engaging, with the two women sharing an easy chemistry that kept the audience hooked.

Watch Cardi B’s spirit tunnel dance below and relive the highlights from her sit-down with Jennifer Hudson.

