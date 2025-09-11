Nigerians Share The Most Unhinged Thing They’ve Done to Get Ahead in Life

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It has been said that the only thing you need to get ahead is audacity and skill sets that set you apart. But when Oluwatosin Olaseinde asked on Twitter, now X, tweeters the most unhinged thing they’ve done to get ahead in life, the responses show that maybe all you need is just audacity to get what you really want. From people who quit their jobs to start over, to those who, after applying for a role and got a no, were delusional enough to query the recruiter’s decision and eventually got the role and those who walked into places where they knew no one and came with a secured job. It is presently one of the most inspiring threads on X right now.

See some of people’s responses below.

All you have to do sometimes is tagging the right people.

No gree for anybody.

The audacity not to settle for less.

The best thing that could happen to anyone is education.

Even Sterling Bank has a story to share!

Sometimes, there’s life outside of Lagos.

It takes a lot of courage to switch careers but when it’s done right, you have nothing to lose.

Do the most, it’s all on you.

No matter how little it seems, as long as it gets you ahead, it matters!

Now, it’s your turn to share. What is the most unhinged thing you’ve done to get ahead?

