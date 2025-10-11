Inspiration
Stay Stylish All Wedding Season With These 10 Gorgeous #BNWeddingFlow Looks!
The weekend is here, and you know what that means — it’s time to celebrate love in style! 💃🏽 If you’ve got a wedding to attend and you’ve been searching for the perfect guest look to make heads turn, you’re in the right place.
We’ve curated 10 stunning #BNWeddingFlow looks to elevate your wedding guest slay to the next level. From vibrant colours to exquisite detailing, each outfit embodies elegance, catering to diverse fashion preferences. Whether you’re drawn to bold, show-stopping styles or effortlessly chic designs, there’s something here to match your unique style. So, get ready to be inspired as you scroll through these dazzling looks that promise to bring your wedding guest glamour dreams to life!
Check out the looks below and be inspired:
Belle: @esianderson | Dress: @esianderson_official | Makeup: @hod__beauty | Hair: @gogirl_unicure
Belle: @ekayy.y | Dress: @clasikqdiane | Makeup: @theglam_plugg | Photography: @nana_gaza
Belle: @tubobereni_ | Dress: @marialuciahohan24 | Hair: @touchofibee | Photography: @snapp_code & @_thelawani | Stylist: @judithleiberny
Belle: @tomike_a | Makeup @duprinah |Dress @janbyjan_| Accessories: @dazzle.thebrand| Hair @malliaworld| Frontal installation @adefunkeee
Belle: @kenesgloww | Dress: @stitchesbyandra | Photography: @brown_of_lagos | Stylist: @contentwithrae | Mua: @deoladacosta | Hair: @adefunkeee | Bun styling: @styled_bykbs | Location: @thesocialatelierng
Belle: @cc_nene | Dress: @miriampatrick_official
Belle: @veekee_james | Dress @niovoofficial | Hair @adefunkeee | Makeup @y_glam | Photography @lyons_studio_
Belle: @obianuju_aj | Dress: @nelowoman.rtw
Belle: @tanya_the_priest
Belle: @joselyn_dumas | Dress: @pistisgh | Hair: @oh_my_hairr | Makeup: @denni_makeove| Photography: @drkpablo_