Stay Stylish All Wedding Season With These 10 Gorgeous #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

The weekend is here, and you know what that means — it’s time to celebrate love in style! 💃🏽 If you’ve got a wedding to attend and you’ve been searching for the perfect guest look to make heads turn, you’re in the right place.

We’ve curated 10 stunning #BNWeddingFlow looks to elevate your wedding guest slay to the next level. From vibrant colours to exquisite detailing, each outfit embodies elegance, catering to diverse fashion preferences. Whether you’re drawn to bold, show-stopping styles or effortlessly chic designs, there’s something here to match your unique style. So, get ready to be inspired as you scroll through these dazzling looks that promise to bring your wedding guest glamour dreams to life!

Check out the looks below and be inspired:

Belle: @esianderson | Dress: @esianderson_official | Makeup: @hod__beauty | Hair: @gogirl_unicure

Belle: @ekayy.y | Dress: @clasikqdiane | Makeup: @theglam_plugg | Photography: @nana_gaza

Belle: @tubobereni_ | Dress: @marialuciahohan24 | Hair: @touchofibee | Photography: @snapp_code & @_thelawani | Stylist: @judithleiberny

Belle: @tomike_a | Makeup @duprinah |Dress @janbyjan_| Accessories: @dazzle.thebrand| Hair @malliaworld| Frontal installation @adefunkeee

Belle: @kenesgloww | Dress: @stitchesbyandra | Photography: @brown_of_lagos | Stylist: @contentwithrae | Mua: @deoladacosta | Hair: @adefunkeee | Bun styling: @styled_bykbs | Location: @thesocialatelierng

Belle: @cc_nene | Dress: @miriampatrick_official

Belle: @veekee_james | Dress @niovoofficial | Hair @adefunkeee | Makeup @y_glam | Photography @lyons_studio_

Belle: @obianuju_aj | Dress: @nelowoman.rtw

Belle: @tanya_the_priest

Belle: @joselyn_dumas | Dress: @pistisgh | Hair: @oh_my_hairr | Makeup: @denni_makeove| Photography: @drkpablo_

