Chidera & Ebiegberi’s Love Story is One of Fate and Perfect Timings

If you cross paths with someone not once but twice, fate is probably trying to tell you something. For Chidera and Ebiegberi, it was leading them straight into the arms of love.

Their beautiful journey began with a fleeting moment at a party — a brief touch that somehow lingered. Two years later, Cupid stepped in again, this time after a wedding they both attended. Ebiegberi handed Chidera his business card, but she didn’t call. Instead, her friend played matchmaker and shared her number with him. That first phone call lasted for hours, sparking a friendship that stood the test of time.

Through life’s many phases, they showed up for each other, even when romance felt out of reach. Yet, destiny had its plan. By 2024, their bond had blossomed into something undeniable, a pure, patient kind of love. Now, they’re set for a lifetime of bliss as they exchange their vows in a dreamy white wedding surrounded by the lush beauty of nature. In honour of their roots, they also celebrated with a vibrant Igbo-Ijaw traditional wedding filled with colour, culture, and joy. Their wedding photos are a breath of fresh air and each frame would leave you wanting more.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chidera:

In 2016, we first crossed paths unofficially at a party. He spotted me from across the crowd, reached out and gently pulled my hand — but before I could turn to see who it was, we got separated and swept away by the chaos of the night. A brief moment… a missed connection… I still remember his pull on my hand to this day. In 2018, as if fate wasn’t done playing its part, we somehow ended up at the same wedding 2 years later. But again — we didn’t meet. Not there, at least. Later that evening, after the wedding, my friend and I happened to stop by Cold Stone Creamery to grab some ice cream. And what were the odds that he happened to come to that same one? He came with his friend and walked over to our table to strike up a conversation; little did I know he was the one who held my hand two years ago at the party. And neither did he. We didn’t know then that it would be the beginning of everything. He claims it was my hair that caught his attention (and to be fair, I did look good! 😌), but oddly enough, he spent the entire time talking to my friend. Then just before he left, he slipped me his business card — subtle, bold, confusing — all at once. I didn’t call him. I didn’t even plan to because I didn’t believe I was the one he was interested in. But my friend Amaka decided to take matters into her own hands and gave him my number. He called. I answered. We spoke for hours that first night — laughing endlessly, talking like old friends who had finally found each other again. From then on, we became inseparable.

Night after night, we’d stay on the phone for hours, telling stories, sharing secrets, and building something beautiful. That’s when we both realised I was the one he saw at the party 2 years ago… crazy, isn’t it? At the time, we couldn’t date — it just wasn’t the right season. So we remained the best of friends… well, at least on my end 😅. But still, we never missed each other’s milestones. Through birthdays, achievements, tough days and triumphs — we always showed up for each other. There was always this quiet, constant thread holding us together. In 2023, he came for my graduation, just like every other time, he always showed up for me, but this time was different … something had changed. I couldn’t pinpoint it yet, but everyone else saw the genuine love and chemistry we had…. my friends, my family, everyone except us. Then in 2024, we started spending a lot of time together, and that’s when all the feelings — the laughter, the memories, the years — they came rushing back. We realised that nothing had really changed. Not where it mattered. We finally stepped into what had always been ours. We started dating — with clarity, intention, and peace. It was God’s perfect timing. And truly, He makes all things beautiful in His time. Now here we are, writing the most sacred part of our story — the part where we vow to choose each other forever. And if you ask me, I wouldn’t change a single thing.

How we met

By the groom, Ebiegbere:

In 2016, I saw her at a party — just a glimpse across the room. I started making my way toward her, but in the swirl of the night, I got pulled in another direction. Just like that, she disappeared into the crowd. A missed connection, nothing more… or so I thought. 2018 After a wedding, my friend suggested we stop by Cold Stone Creamery. As I walked into the building, I noticed her again — unmistakable. I couldn’t take my eyes off her as I passed. Something told me not to let the moment go this time. So I walked up to her table and struck up a conversation… mostly with her friend (don’t ask me why — I still can’t explain it 😅). But before I left, I handed her my card. A little mysterious, a little bold. I didn’t expect much to come of it. But a few days later, her friend sent me her number — and that night, we talked for hours. Laughed for hours. It felt like we’d known each other for years. In the weeks that followed, we created memories that felt almost surreal. We had these little make-believe adventures — fake shopping for our ‘future family car’, browsing for ‘furniture for our future home.’ It was fun, it was light, and it was something deeper, too. But we knew it wasn’t the right time. So we chose friendship. And even through life’s many seasons — times of closeness, times of distance — we never truly lost touch. We were always just a call away.

Now 2023. Years earlier, I had promised I’d be at her graduation — and when the day finally came, I kept that promise. I flew in, and the moment I saw her again, it felt like time folded in on itself. That familiar spark — the one from Cold Stone — came rushing back. But I told myself we were just friends. And so we were. Still. In 2024, my childhood best friend was visiting from the U.S., and we were out exploring Lagos. I invited Chidera to join us. We ended up hanging out a few times… and then a few more. Before I knew it, we were seeing each other every day for nearly two months straight. Somewhere in those days, it became clear: I didn’t want to go another day without her. I didn’t want to imagine a life where she wasn’t part of my everyday. So I chose her. And she chose me back. And now, we’re writing the next part of our love story — the one where we promise to keep choosing each other, every day, for the rest of our lives.

Chidera and Egbieberi also had an Igbo-Ijaw traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

