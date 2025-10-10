From Nigeria to Korea with Love! Nayoung & Joye’s Wedding Video is Pure Cultural Magic

Connect with us

Love truly knows no borders. It reveals itself in various ways, drawing people together from every background, ethnicity, and culture, uniting them in beautiful harmony. Nayoung and Joye are a perfect example of how love bridges the gap between heritages.

In a fun-filled wedding ceremony, they sealed their union in a rich display of culture. Radiant in beaded aso-oke, Nayoung happily honoured her sweetheart’s Yoruba heritage, while he looked dashing in his agbada by her side. They performed the ceremonial rites and danced heartily with loved ones present to witness their joy.  They also paid homage to Korean wedding traditions. From rocking the elegant hanbok attire to performing the Pyebaek rites where they offered dates to Joye’s parents and shared a symbolic drink as a sign of unity, every moment was steeped in culture. To conclude the ceremony, Joye gave his stunning bride a sweet piggyback ride, symbolising his promise to carry her through every phase of their marriage. Their union is a beautiful mix of two rich cultures, and oh, it’s wonderful to see. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

@attajuniorweddings

