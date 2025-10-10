Nelly Mbonu Is Serving Premium Inspo For the Bride Who Loves to Make a Statement in Blue

There’s something undeniably captivating about a bride who embraces tradition with grace and elegance. When cultural heritage meets impeccable style and out-of-the-box designs, the result is nothing short of mesmerising.

Today’s inspo is served by the beautiful Nelly Mbonu and is perfect for the bride who wants to honour Yoruba traditions while draped in a gorgeous shade of royal blue that commands attention. Featuring this exquisite leaf-and-branch patterned embroidery that cascades down the sleeves and fitted silhouette, this outfit by Radchaleur is a fine result of art meeting fashion. Adding a deeper cultural touch to the stunning ensemble, Gele By Irawo nailed this multilayered gele, and we are obsessed with the perfect pleats. To complete this bridal masterpiece, Glow By Tia understood the assignment and executed a flawless, captivating makeup look that brought everything together beautifully. If you’ve been dreaming of wearing something extraordinary on your big day, let this be your inspiration to step out of the box and shine bright!

Check out the look below and be inspired!

Credit

Belle: @nellymbonu_

Designer: @radchaleur

Stylist: @mz_florashaw

Makeup: @_glowbytia_

Shoes, Bags & Accessories: @jewelryplacebyot_

Videography: @toj_reelz

Gele Artist: @gele_by_irawo

Photography: @abayomiakinainaweddings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,