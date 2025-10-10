Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Nelly Mbonu Is Serving Premium Inspo For the Bride Who Loves to Make a Statement in Blue

Beauty Look Weddings

Slay in Light-Pink Tones with This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Put a Modern Spin on Your Yoruba Bridal Look With This Stunning Aso-oke Inspiration

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Edo Wedding Styled Shoot Inspire Pure Cultural Glamour on Your Big Day!

Beauty Look Weddings

Nail That Bold Regal Look on Your Big Day with This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Civil Wedding Coming Up? Here’s Your Bold Bridal Blueprint to Keep It Edgy and Chic

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Big Day in Style With This Pink Igbo Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

This Efik Bridal Look is a Flawless Choice for the Trendsetting Bride

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Divine Bridal Moment with The Selah Collection by Auxceegyn

Beauty Look BN Bling Weddings

Let Culture Take the Spotlight in Your Pre-Wedding Shoot With This Inspo

Beauty Look

Nelly Mbonu Is Serving Premium Inspo For the Bride Who Loves to Make a Statement in Blue

Avatar photo

Published

45 minutes ago

 on

There’s something undeniably captivating about a bride who embraces tradition with grace and elegance. When cultural heritage meets impeccable style and out-of-the-box designs, the result is nothing short of mesmerising.

Today’s inspo is served by the beautiful Nelly Mbonu and is perfect for the bride who wants to honour Yoruba traditions while draped in a gorgeous shade of royal blue that commands attention. Featuring this exquisite leaf-and-branch patterned embroidery that cascades down the sleeves and fitted silhouette, this outfit by Radchaleur is a fine result of art meeting fashion. Adding a deeper cultural touch to the stunning ensemble, Gele By Irawo nailed this multilayered gele, and we are obsessed with the perfect pleats. To complete this bridal masterpiece, Glow By Tia understood the assignment and executed a flawless, captivating makeup look that brought everything together beautifully. If you’ve been dreaming of wearing something extraordinary on your big day, let this be your inspiration to step out of the box and shine bright!

Check out the look below and be inspired!

 

Credit

Belle: @nellymbonu_
Designer: @radchaleur
Stylist: @mz_florashaw
Makeup:  @_glowbytia_
Shoes, Bags & Accessories: @jewelryplacebyot_
Videography: @toj_reelz
Gele Artist: @gele_by_irawo
Photography: @abayomiakinainaweddings

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php