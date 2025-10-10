Love Won! Now, Msafiri & Lukresia Are Set for Their Beautiful Forever

Connect with us

BN Bling

There’s a certain confidence that comes with finding your person — a quiet assurance that radiates from within and shows in every glance, every touch, and every shared moment.

For Msafiri and Lukresia, the depth of their sweet romance is beautifully captured in the quote they chose to describe their love journey: ‘If love is a game, we’re winning.’ This phrase perfectly captures how they have succeeded at building a bond filled with happiness and profound love. Through every test and triumph, it all feels right — a true victory in every sense. Their undeniable chemistry has led them to this moment where they get to spend forever together in blissful harmony. The pure warmth between them radiates throughout their pre-wedding photos, set against a stunning backdrop of tranquil lake waters and lush greenery. In these photos, they embody a rare grace, and the calmness reflects the peace they’ve found in one another. We are truly thrilled to celebrate these lovebirds as they embark on their journey into forever. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below:

 

Credit

Photography: @absov_

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

