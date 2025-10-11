Blessing Isaac & Michael Kpoudosu’s White Wedding Was Pure Magic!

Connect with us

Nothing beats the magic of love, and seeing it unfold in real time is nothing short of beautiful. Nigerian movie producer, Blessing Isaac, tied the knot with her soulmate, Michael Kpoudosu, and their wedding was truly a fairytale come to life!

Today, we’re relishing every sweet moment from their special day, and it’s giving us all the feels. Blessing looked absolutely breathtaking in her elegant white wedding dress made by the stellar fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel. Michael also made a striking groom, looking dashing in his crisp white suit that perfectly complemented his bride’s glow. The beauty captured in this video is simply heart-melting — from their sweet chemistry to the joyful energy that filled the air, every second is pure magic. We honestly can’t get enough of their love! 😍

Enjoy the video below:

