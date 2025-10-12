From Heartbreak to Happily Ever After! Oyinda & Adepoju Found Love in Each Other’s Arms

They say when one door closes, another one opens. But what happens when two doors slam shut at the same moment, miles apart, leaving two people nursing identical heartbreaks? Sometimes the universe uses that very opportunity to clear the path for something far more extraordinary.

For Oyinda and Adepoju, the worst timing became the best timing in disguise. In 2020, they were living completely separate lives, and at the same time, navigating their own heartbreaks. Adepoju prayed for a better love, while Oyinda stepped away from relationships entirely, focusing on herself and her business. In a sweet twist of fate, Adepoju’s prayers were answered. Oyinda’s reconnection with an old friend—who happened to also be friends with Adepoju’s cousin—led them to each other. At first, their conversations didn’t flow easily because of Oyinda’s busy schedule, but as their hearts mended, a beautiful romance blossomed, and their connection deepened. Now the lovebirds are betrothed and set to unite in holy matrimony, and what better way to celebrate this beautiful journey than with these lovely pre-wedding photos! Anyone with eyes can see they are smitten by each other, and each photo tells a story of a love so tender, so genuine, it radiates from every frame. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Adepoju:

In 2020, I was served breakfast—not the kind with eggs, toast, and fluffy pancakes, but the Nigerian kind that leaves your heart in crumbs. Love had worn me out. In my post-breakfast blues, I made a declaration—half prayer, half prophecy: ”God, I am done. The next person I meet will be the bone of my bone, flesh of my flesh.” I was serious. I was tired. I was surrendered. What I didn’t know was that God had already started working behind the scenes. Around that time, I made a new friend through my cousin, one of those divine helpers at the time disguised as just a regular friend o to get through the Covid boredom. One day, she said, “I know someone. She’s full of life, beautiful, kind… I think you two would really get along.” I was sceptical but intrigued. So I waited—for the number that would change everything. I finally texted after 2 months of back and forth. She was interesting, fun and indeed full of life, but then she replied to messages three business days later. I told myself, “Don’t catch feelings, bro.” I kept a few conversations with other ladies going just in case (we listen, we don’t judge), but slowly, she started making more time for me. We went on our first date. Somewhere between then and now—between laughter, late-night talks, heartfelt prayers, a few disagreements, and lots of humility—I found myself doing life with a woman so full of light, peace, and overflowing joy.

How we met

By the bride, Oyinda:

God always writes the best stories. And ours? Had a great plot twist. At the same time in 2020, literally the same period that he was crying out to God, I had also gone through my own heartbreak and was now minding my business—literally. I was building my company, diving deep into my faith, and filming a series-turned-limited show. I wasn’t looking for romance, I was looking for purpose. Then God whispered: “Reach out to____” (an old friend I hadn’t spoken to in 2 years). “Go and see her.” So I did. We reconnected, laughed, and shared stories of what we had missed in those years apart. And then 4 to 5 months later, she started talking about Adepoju, her new friend. “Just talk to him,” she kept saying. I was not interested. But after some nudging (and a little divine comfort about the worries of my heart being hurt again), I said yes. That yes? Changed everything. When he reached out, I was neck-deep in purpose. New business. New series. New levels of faith. A man? Not on my vision or mood board. But then God whispered again: “Go ahead. Don’t be afraid. I’m with you, even in this.” So we met. And now 4 years later, we hereeee!

