Step Into Your Fairytale Wedding Moment with This Glamorous Ball Dress

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Every bride deserves a dress that not only turns heads but also reflects her unique style and essence. If you’re a bride-to-be searching for that perfect blend of elegance, grace, and timeless beauty, this look is all the inspiration you need for your dream aisle moment.

This exquisite ball dress by Shapes By Nelson is the perfect choice for a fairytale wedding. From the white lace fabric to the bold plunging neckline and the ethereal cathedral veil, every detail of this look radiates regal magic. To complement the timeless theme of this look, Hairlegance By Mitch perfectly crafted a pulled-back low bun, and Minas Makeup Artistry opted for a soft glam that looks so flawless. If your dream is to make a statement that’s both elegant and timeless, this look is exactly what you need to bring that vision to life.

Enjoy the photos below and let us know what you think in the comments:

Credit

Planner @pinkgrace_events
Dress @shapes_by_nelson
Makeup @minas_makeupartistry
Hairstyling @hairlegance_by_mich
Photography @jema_photography
Videography @parzziweddings

Accesories @monilia__@sparkling___stones

