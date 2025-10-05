Connect with us

Civil Wedding Coming Up? Here’s Your Bold Bridal Blueprint to Keep It Edgy and Chic

Step Into Your Big Day in Style With This Pink Igbo Bridal Inspo

This Efik Bridal Look is a Flawless Choice for the Trendsetting Bride

Step Into Your Divine Bridal Moment with The Selah Collection by Auxceegyn

Let Culture Take the Spotlight in Your Pre-Wedding Shoot With This Inspo

Brides-to-Be, Here’s How to Nail That Timeless Fairytale Look on Your Big Day

2 hours ago

It’s a new era for bridal fashion, where brides are redefining what it means to say “I do” in style. Civil wedding looks are no exception to this stunning evolution, and we’re absolutely loving the creativity and effortless charm they bring!

Today, we’ve got the ultimate civil wedding inspo for the stylish bride. This dress by Toni Label is truly one for the books! From the pearl-encrusted shoulders that create a chic spiky effect to the daring plunging neckline, this masterpiece is designed to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.  To complement this bold bridal look, Elamor Pro Beauty delivered a flawless, sultry makeup finish that perfectly ties the whole look together. Slayed By Deola also understood the assignment, keeping things sleek and timeless with a low bun that adds the right touch of balance and elegance. If you’re a bride-to-be seeking that show-stopping effect on your big day, then this look was made just for you!

Check out the photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

Dress: @toni.label
Makeup: @elamorprobeauty
Hairstyling: @slayedbydeola
Photography: @wahlex_iphoto

 

