Sister Goals! Watch This Bride’s Sister Hype Her Up So Beautifully on Her Wedding Day

There’s something extraordinary about having your sister by your side on your wedding day. It’s in the joy of knowing that the person who’s been there for every chapter of your life is cheering you through one of your most beautiful moments.

In this video that’s been capturing hearts across social media, we see this sisterly bond in its purest form. This lovely bride’s sister decided to play the role of hype woman, and she did so effortlessly. As the gorgeous bride, Chioma got prepared to get hitched, her sister serenaded her and also hyped her up in their native Igbo language—‘omalicha nwanne m’ ‘Achalugo’ — referring to her flawless beauty, telling her everything she needed to hear on her big day. Caught up in the moment, she got teary, truly mesmerised by the lovely bride’s beauty. The energy in this video is absolutely contagious, and you can’t help but smile while watching it. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

