Connect with us

Weddings

Nigeria Meets Ghana as Sereta and Silvio Tie the Knot in a Stunning Traditional Wedding

Weddings

From Hinge to Hitched! Sereta & Silvio’s Destination Wedding Was Straight Out of a Fairytale

Weddings

Sister Goals! Watch This Bride’s Sister Hype Her Up So Beautifully on Her Wedding Day

Beauty Look Weddings

Civil Wedding Coming Up? Here’s Your Bold Bridal Blueprint to Keep It Edgy and Chic

BN Bling Weddings

Oyin Joined the Media Team in Church and Found Her Forever Love in Mayowa!

Weddings

5 Essentials You Can’t Overlook When Planning Your Wedding

Inspiration Weddings

Elevate Your Wedding Guest Game with these 10 Stunning #AsoEbiBella Looks!

Weddings

Ayo First Captured Grace Through His Lens, and Then She Captured His Heart!

Weddings

Two Cultures, One Love Story! Enjoy Lily & Damilare’s Ghanaian-Nigerian Wedding Video

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Big Day in Style With This Pink Igbo Bridal Inspo

Weddings

Nigeria Meets Ghana as Sereta and Silvio Tie the Knot in a Stunning Traditional Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dating platforms have once again played Cupid, connecting hearts and cultures in the most beautiful way! Sereta and Silvio’s love story is a perfect testament to the magic of modern-day matchmaking.

Their sweet journey began in 2019, and it’s been pure bliss ever since! If you missed their love story feature, you can catch up on all the beautiful details here. Now, the lovebirds are treating us to a double delight — a wedding celebration that beautifully merges their Nigerian and Ghanaian roots in the most heartwarming way.

They kicked things off in matching aso-oke outfits, honouring the Nigerian tradition as they performed the Yoruba rites. Then came the switch — and oh, what a moment it was! They embraced their Ghanaian side and brought a fresh, modern twist to the traditional Kente attire. From start to finish, their celebration was a vibrant display of love and culture… the kind that reminds us that true love knows no boundaries.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

 

Credits

Bride: @iyunade_e
Groom: @snarcholic
Planner @2706events
Videography: @wrgoimagery_backup
Photography: @kayode_ogungbade
Bridal styling: @thewardrobemanager
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Hairstylist: @venuss_touch
Gele stylist: @sammyinventions
Aso Oke outfit: @idiolnupo
Kente & After party dress @emaginebybukola
Groom Styling: @kuartz_
Agbada: @dejiandkola
Outfit: @ola.reayy
Shoes: @telelagos

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php