Weddings
Nigeria Meets Ghana as Sereta and Silvio Tie the Knot in a Stunning Traditional Wedding
Dating platforms have once again played Cupid, connecting hearts and cultures in the most beautiful way! Sereta and Silvio’s love story is a perfect testament to the magic of modern-day matchmaking.
Their sweet journey began in 2019, and it’s been pure bliss ever since! If you missed their love story feature, you can catch up on all the beautiful details here. Now, the lovebirds are treating us to a double delight — a wedding celebration that beautifully merges their Nigerian and Ghanaian roots in the most heartwarming way.
They kicked things off in matching aso-oke outfits, honouring the Nigerian tradition as they performed the Yoruba rites. Then came the switch — and oh, what a moment it was! They embraced their Ghanaian side and brought a fresh, modern twist to the traditional Kente attire. From start to finish, their celebration was a vibrant display of love and culture… the kind that reminds us that true love knows no boundaries.
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
Credits
Bride: @iyunade_e
Groom: @snarcholic
Planner @2706events
Videography: @wrgoimagery_backup
Photography: @kayode_ogungbade
Bridal styling: @thewardrobemanager
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Hairstylist: @venuss_touch
Gele stylist: @sammyinventions
Aso Oke outfit: @idiolnupo
Kente & After party dress @emaginebybukola
Groom Styling: @kuartz_
Agbada: @dejiandkola
Outfit: @ola.reayy
Shoes: @telelagos