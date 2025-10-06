From Hinge to Hitched! Sereta & Silvio’s Destination Wedding Was Straight Out of a Fairytale

What better way to start the week than with a story filled with love and beauty? Today, we’re giving you a virtual pass to Italy to witness the pure magic of Sereta and Silvio’s love story.

Their journey is a modern-day fairytale that began when Sereta decided to join the dating app, Hinge. One right swipe was all it took, and soon, she was swept off her feet by Silvio’s undeniable charm. After a romantic proposal in Bali and Thailand, and a vibrant Yoruba-Ghanaian wedding in Nigeria, the lovebirds whisked off to Italy for their dreamy destination wedding.

They tied the knot in a whimsical outdoor ceremony framed by the breathtaking landscape of Villa Arvedi — a setting straight out of a fairytale! Surrounded by their loved ones, Sereta and Silvio exchanged heartfelt vows, with Sereta looking radiant in a sleeveless white dress, and Silvio looking every bit the dapper groom by her side. From the romantic ceremony to their fun-filled reception, every moment was steeped in elegance and joy, leaving us swooning over the beauty of love. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Sereta:

It all began in December 2019. I was in the UK with no “Detty December” plans, no parties, no trips, just cold weather and free evenings. On a whim, I downloaded Hinge. I had seen its tagline on Snapchat, “the dating app designed to be deleted.” Sceptical but curious, I thought: Ah, why not? That’s when I stumbled across Silvio’s profile. He said he was Ghanaian but also Italian. Intriguing. He was witty, funny, and, let’s be honest, super cute. When he asked me out on a date, I said yes. After all, it was winter, everyone else was with family, and I had no excuses. I planned to just have a swell time and keep things light. Our first date was at a cosy Italian café. I still remember the moment he walked in… tall, dark, and effortlessly striking. Sparks flew instantly. We talked, we laughed, and I even forgot I had told my best friend to call in case I needed an excuse to leave early. Spoiler alert, I did not need it. Still, I was nervous, filling the silences with non-stop chatter, unsure if I could read him. At one point, I blurted out, “Why don’t we go bowling?” And just like that, the night turned magical. At the bowling alley, we laughed harder, played like old friends, and had the best three hours of my life on a first date. When I had to leave, he made me promise we would do it again. A few weeks later, after my last exam, we met again, and that was the true beginning of us. We became inseparable.

Fast forward to May 2024. He whisked me away on two surprise trips to Bali and Thailand. I thought it was just another adventure until one evening he told me he had planned a sunset dinner by the beach. We actually missed the sunset, but it did not matter. The ocean hummed in the background, the air was warm, and everything about the moment felt romantic and just right. I kept thinking how well he had captured my vibe: romantic but fun, intimate but whimsical. Then came the surprise of a lifetime. As we arrived, a videographer popped out and explained it was a “complimentary service with dinner.” Before I knew it, a fire dancer was performing, followed by a dazzling display in the night sky that spelt out the words, “Will you marry me?” He dropped to one knee with my dream ring. My heart stopped. It was surreal, perfect, magical. Of course, I said yes.

In May 2025, we celebrated our Yoruba–Ghanaian traditional wedding, and it was nothing short of spectacular. Seeing us both in vibrant kente, surrounded by dancers, drummers, and cheering family, was the most joyful expression of love and culture I could have imagined. It was not just the union of two people. It was the union of two traditions, two homes, and two lineages —but one love. And then, in September 2025, we stepped into our fairytale all over again with our white wedding in Verona, the city of Romeo and Juliet. We celebrated in historic Villa Arvedi, its walls adorned with centuries-old frescoes, its grounds blanketed with perfectly manicured gardens and trees. As we exchanged vows beneath the clear sky, surrounded by our loved ones who had travelled from near and far, the moment felt timeless, like something out of a storybook. Looking back, it is hard to believe all of this began with a simple swipe on Hinge. What started as a curious experiment became the greatest adventure of my life. From a cosy café in the UK to a fiery proposal in Thailand, from kente-clad traditions in Lagos to vows in Verona, our love has been everything I never knew I needed and more.

Credits

Bride: @iyunade_e

Groom: @snarcholic

Planner: @nives_malvestiti_event_planner

Hairstylist: @jvbridal_

Makeup: @arikeartistry

Wedding Dress & Veil: @junepeonybridalcouture

Groom Stylist: @kuartz_

Groom Outfit: @dejiandkola

Videography: @i_am_kayode

Photography: @nelsonniteh

Content Creator: @thecandidexperience

MC: @mcjaybee_official

DJ: @midenaike

Venue: @villaarvediofficial