Oyin Joined the Media Team in Church and Found Her Forever Love in Mayowa!

Oyin and Mayowa are our lovebirds for today, and their story is such a beautiful reminder that serving in God’s vineyard often comes with abundant blessings — and sometimes, those blessings come wrapped in the sweetest love story.

Their fairytale began when Oyin decided to join the media unit in church. The pastor introduced her to Mayowa, who was also a member of the team, and the moment their eyes met, she felt an undeniable spark. Right then, she knew he was the one. What started as a simple introduction soon blossomed into a beautiful romance, strengthened by friendship and sealed over a delicious plate of Ikokore! Now, these two are set to say “I do,” and their pre-wedding photos are nothing short of magical. Each frame radiates warmth, elegance, and pure love. Your scrolling would reveal one stunning, love-filled moment after another. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Oyin:

My dad had just arrived in the UK and joined me for a Sunday service at church. After the service, he noticed I wasn’t serving in any department and, being the caring father he is, grew concerned. Without hesitation, he spoke to my pastor. The pastor turned to me and asked, “What department would you like to join?” Without thinking twice, I replied, “Media.” It felt natural. Social media, creativity, and storytelling have always been a part of me. What I didn’t know was that this decision would open the door to the most beautiful chapter of my life. The following week, my pastor introduced me to the media team. The very first person he called over was Mayowa. Smiling, he said, “Mayowa, this is Sister Oyin. Oyin, meet Mayowa.” The moment our eyes met, something stirred in my heart. It wasn’t dramatic, yet it was undeniable. A quiet whisper inside me said, “This is the one.”

Weeks later, the media department hosted a movie hangout. To my surprise, I was asked to handle the preparations and confirm attendance. When I reached out to Mayowa, it was simple and casual, but God had other plans. We ended up sitting together during the movie, and that’s when our conversations truly began. The following month, I organized a Friendsgiving. Mayowa was invited of course. I remembered him once mentioning how much he missed ikokore, a dish his aunty makes for him back home. I had never heard of it before, but I was determined to surprise him. I found a recipe, tried my best, and served it at the dinner. When he tasted it, he smiled and jokingly said, ‘I think I need to meet your dad.’ From that moment, something beautiful began to blossom. What started as a simple introduction in church grew into a divine love story. Rooted in friendship, nurtured by laughter, strengthened by faith, and sealed with a plate of Ikokore. Our love didn’t begin with fireworks or grand gestures, but with service in God’s house, a shared seat at the movies, and a meal that connected our hearts forever.

