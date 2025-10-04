5 Essentials You Can’t Overlook When Planning Your Wedding

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Whether you’re a lovebird planning your big day or a single pringle gathering all the gist for when you meet Mr or Mrs Right … here’s one thing we’ll tell you for free, a wedding ceremony is no child’s play! Before the magic unfolds, proper planning has to come into play.

Now, in the sea of endless checklists, there are five essentials you just cannot afford to overlook. Think of them as your ultimate wedding toolkit. Let’s dive in 👇

1) Budget: Ever heard the saying, “Cut your coat according to your size”? We’re convinced the person who said that just finished planning a wedding 😅. Your budget is the backbone of it all. It guides your choices, helps you prioritise, and keeps overspending at bay. So, set it, stick with it, and you’re golden.

2) Guest List (RSVPs): Your guest list is not the time to do an “open invitation.” Be intentional about who’s there to celebrate with you. Confirming attendance helps you plan catering, seating, and pretty much everything else.

3) Venue: You think you are the only person eyeing a particular venue? Well, sorry to burst your bubbles because many couples are actually eyeing the same venue at the same time. Picking the right venue early is a lifesaver. So locking yours in ahead of time is key. Plus, the venue sets the whole tone — from ambience to logistics.

4) Vendors: Your dream team matters! From photography to makeup and everything in between, vendors are in high demand. The earlier you book, the more peace of mind you’ll have knowing your vision is in good hands. These are the pros who will bring your vision to life

5) Clear Wedding Itinerary: Nobody wants chaos on the big day. A well-thought-out timeline is your golden ticket to a smooth day. From hair and makeup prep to your grand exit, a solid itinerary keeps everything flowing seamlessly, with zero stress.

At the end of the day, weddings don’t come with a manual, but having these five essentials in place is the closest thing to one. Once they’re locked in, you can relax, pop the champagne, and focus on what truly matters which is celebrating love, surrounded by your favourite people. The rest? Pure vibes! 😍

Credits

Featured Image: @kayode_ogungbade

Photo 1: @jb_afam

Photo 2 : @jema_photography

Photo 3: @lucasugoweddings

Photo 4: @emmanuellaphotosgallery

Photo 5: @bedgepictures

