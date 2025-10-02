Beauty Look
This Efik Bridal Look is a Flawless Choice for the Trendsetting Bride
Imagine walking into your big day not just as a bride, but as a trendsetter — bold, radiant and unforgettable. Today’s inspo is for the Efik bride who wants to stand out and shine on her big day!
Cally Sia brought a modern flair to the traditional Efik bridal look with this inspo. The exquisite beadwork, dramatic train to the form-fitting silhouette, speaks timeless allure. In true reflection of this bold look, Didees Place perfectly slicked the hair into a beautiful braided bun, which was elevated with the lovely accessories by Real Kemcy Touch. This bridal look is so iconic and would be a great choice for the bride who wants a mix of culture and style. You can also find more beauty looks here.
Check out the photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Credit
Hairstylist @didees_place
Makeup @nubiantouchh
Designer and Stylist @cally_sia
Jewelries, purse, comb and staff @realkemcytouch
Gele stylist @gee_gele
Photography @uforoabia
Videography @evas_atlas_ @eva__studio_
Content creator @highlightsbydani | @thereelschef___
Planner @evas_atlas_