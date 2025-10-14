Connect with us

This Easy Fruit Cake Recipe Is Soft, Moist and Perfect for Any Day of the Week

A soft, moist fruit cake that’s easy to bake and delicious enough to share.
5 hours ago

If you’re in the mood to bake something simple, flavourful, and truly satisfying, this easy fruit cake recipe from Easy Quick Recipes is one to try. It’s soft, moist, and packed with just the right amount of fruit and spice—perfect for when you want a homemade treat that feels a little special without being complicated.

This fruit cake is a winner because it stays light and moist, not dense like the ones you often find in stores. Each slice is filled with raisins, nuts, glazed cherries, or whatever dried fruits you have at home. It’s a great recipe for weekends, celebrations, or even those moments when you just want something sweet to share with family.

To make it, cream your butter and sugar until smooth, whisk in the eggs, then gently fold in your flour and baking powder. Add a touch of vanilla, a bit of milk, and almond essence if you’d like. Finally, mix in your fruits and nuts, pour it all into a baking tin, and bake in a preheated oven at 170°C for about an hour.

The best part is that you can make it alcohol-free and still get a cake that’s full of flavour. Whether it’s for a family gathering, a Sunday treat, or just because you’re craving something homemade, this easy fruit cake recipe is a lovely one to keep in your kitchen rotation.

