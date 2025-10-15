From Identity to Impact: The Vantage Summit 2025 Brings Leaders and Changemakers Together in Lokoja

Last weekend, the city of Lokoja came alive as young people, leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers gathered for the maiden edition of the Vantage Summit 2025, a 2-day transformational school of Ascents and Relevance themed “Elevating Identity for Lasting Impact”.

Hosted by The Ark Network in partnership with the OJN Foundation, the summit created a rare space where faith, leadership, and purpose intersected to inspire a new generation to rise above limitations and take their place in the global conversation.

Power-packed keynote sessions and deep-dive breakout conversations charged the atmosphere with wisdom, energy, and authenticity. Each speaker shared not just ideas but life lessons that challenged attendees to live with intention, build integrity, and sustain relevance in their various fields.

One of the highlights was the interactive workshop, where participants explored their identities using various worksheets. Breakout sessions on “The Power of Tough Decisions” and “Staying Valuable in a Changing World” sparked real conversations about what it means to lead with conviction in today’s world.

In his closing remarks, Dr Yohan Bako, convener of the summit, said:

“Vantage Summit is not just another conference. It’s a movement to raise a generation that wins the right way. We want to see young people who rise, lead, and remain relevant with their values intact.” Plans are already underway for mentorship programmes and access to an alumni network to continue the momentum and deepen the impact of what began at Vantage Summit 2025.

Dr Yohan Bako, co-founder of The Ark Network and convener of Vantage Summit, is a capacity-building coach and certified NLP practitioner with a deep dedication to helping people discover and harness their potential for greatness. He began his career as a university lecturer before transitioning to roles at AXA Mansard and Fujitsu Africa and moving on to head digital strategy and comms teams for a couple of tech startups globally. Dr Yohan is loud about his faith and still actively writes and directs music as a gospel recording artist.

