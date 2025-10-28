Bridal Shower Ready! This Chic Mini Dress is Serving Pure Main Character Energy

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on

He got down on one knee, you said yes, and now it’s almost time to say “I do!”  But before the big day, your girls are throwing you the ultimate bridal shower — and of course, your look has to scream main character energy!

To get your merry day going, Idowu designed this elegant strapless mini dress with a structured bodice that beautifully highlights the silhouette. The standout feature is the fancy tulle skirt adorned with delicate flowers at the waist, adding a romantic touch to this ethereal look. WA Tife Hairs styled the hair in a lovely updo with soft curls framing her face, while The Makeup Faculty enhanced the full ensemble with soft, glowy makeup. Nothing basic here — just pure sophistication, fun, and fab energy for the bride who’s ready to celebrate in style! Let us know, would you rock this for your bridal shower?

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @itz_simply_jojo
Bridal robe: @i.d.o.w.u
Makeup: @themakeupfaculty
Hairstylist: @wa_tifehairs
Photography: @josban_pixel

