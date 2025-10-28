From Stealing Glances to Stealing Hearts! Fortune & Temilola’s NYSC Love Story is So Sweet

Who knew serving your country could also lead you straight to your soulmate? Well, it sure did for Fortune and Temilola!

It all began during NYSC community development meetings with fleeting glances and shy smiles. Temilola made the bold move and collected Fortune’s number, and soon after, a sweet love story began to blossom. From asking her to be his girlfriend to asking her to spend forever with him, she said yes — twice!

Now, these lovebirds are all set to say “I do,” and their pre-wedding photos are the perfect reflection of their love — elegant, romantic, and filled with chemistry that you can literally feel through every frame. We’re absolutely obsessed with how these two shine together and can’t wait for their forever to begin.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story:

How we met

By the bride, Fortune:

I met Temilola in 2015 during NYSC. He was a batch higher than mine and the president of Medical CDS, and I was an Editor in Editorial CDS. We had meetings close to each other every Thursday, and we would steal glances at each other. Back then, I used to like fine boys a looottttt and he was too cute. I remember him stopping me once, smiling as he told me I was beautiful. I smiled back, said thank you, and walked away. We didn’t speak again until I had to do an editorial coverage for a medical outreach that his CDS was planning. He took my number, and that’s how we started talking. Long story short, we became friends because it wasn’t the right time. In 2021, he sent me a link to apply for a sponsorship job abroad, and he practically chased me for about two weeks before I finally applied (because I didn’t think it was real). Before then, I had no plan or hope or serious thoughts on leaving Nigeria. I was one of those people who were team Nigeria. I got the job. Fast forward to 2022, after a little hiccup, I travelled abroad, and he started calling or texting every day, and I was so clueless because this was my friend, until months later, when our conversations shifted, and then he asked me to be his girlfriend. One day, he sent me a proposal video on IG and said, “recreate?” and a year later, he did.

Credit

Makeup @nanalewabeauty

Photography @ad.weddings

Planner @2411eventsng