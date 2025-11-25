Flavour Announces New Album “Afroculture” | See Full Tracklist

Connect with us

Music

This Friday, Flavour’s Afroculture album drops! Featuring 13 tracks with artists like Baaba Maal, Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, and more.
Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Flavour/Instagram

Are you aware? And if you aren’t, here’s the good news — this Friday, your playlist will welcome a brand new album, a full body of work, from Flavour.

The singer and songwriter has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album, “Afroculture.” That means that by Friday, you’ll be listening to 13 fresh tracks, with guest appearances from African artistes including Pheelz, Kizz Daniel, Waga G, Qing Madi, and others.

Flavour previously shared the lead single, also titled “Afroculture,” featuring Baaba Maal — the legendary Senegalese musician whose voice and guitar work have shaped generations. It was a small taste of what the album promises.

“It’s been a heavy time for the country and we wanted to release this project with the right feeling. Afroculture now drops November 28th,” Flavour shared as he announced the tracklist.

See the full tracklist below.

 

