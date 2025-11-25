AG Baby for a Reason! Adekunle Gold’s London Show Had Style

Did you catch that sweet moment when Deja stepped forward and announced,

“I introduce to you… my Daddy… the Big Fish… Adekunle Gold”?

It happened during Adekunle Gold’s concert in London, and it was one of the highlights of a night people are still talking about. Social media has been buzzing with reactions — “What an amazing show! YOU DID THAT!”, “Delivered. What a show last night was,” “Nothing could have prepared us for what we experienced last night,” and “AG Baby for a reason.”

And right at the top of all the praise is Simi’s comment on the new photos Adekunle Gold shared: “My heart is so full.”

The photos offer a glimpse of AG backstage, getting ready for the night, and a closer look at his outfit — a black suit featuring an oversized blazer layered over a white double-breasted blazer, finished with a soft pink tie. Paired with black trousers, slim rectangular sunglasses, small hoop earrings and a few rings, the styling carried an impeccable finish.

But the most charming moment was Deja standing on stage in her black-and-white dress, holding the mic and proudly introducing her dad before he stepped out. It was a brief moment, but one that will stay with fans for a long time.

See more photos below.