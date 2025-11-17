Kikifoodies Has the Chicken Sandwich Recipe That Never Fails

If you’re in the mood for something quick, tasty, and comforting, this super simple chicken sandwich from Kikifoodies is exactly what you need. It comes together in minutes, and the flavours are so good you’ll wonder why you haven’t been making it all along.

Start by cutting your chicken breasts in half horizontally — this helps them cook much faster. Season both sides with salt and crushed black pepper, then pop them in your air fryer at 375°F (190°C) for 12 to 15 minutes, until they’re perfectly cooked. If you’d rather pan-fry or grill them, that works just as well. Once they’re done, let the chicken rest for about 10 minutes. Don’t skip this part; it’s the secret to juicy chicken.

When the chicken has cooled a bit, shred it with a food processor or two forks, then mix it in a bowl with mayonnaise until it’s lovely and creamy. Toast your bread for about a minute and a half, either in a toaster or in a dry pan, and let it cool back to room temperature so it keeps its crunch.

Spread the creamy chicken mixture on one slice of toast, lay a few fresh lettuce leaves on top, and close it with the second slice. If you’re packing this sandwich for later, add lettuce to both slices of bread before the filling; it acts like a little shield to stop your bread from getting soggy.

Slice your sandwich in half and enjoy. And if you want to upgrade it, Kiki suggests adding pickled onions and thinly sliced tomatoes. Only if you like, of course — but they really do take it up a notch.

Watch below