From Sketch to Six+ Figures: Mary Aghedo’s Story Is the Creative Wake-Up Call

What if talent isn’t the problem, but what you do with it is?

That’s the question Mary Aghedo, one of Nigeria’s leading event designers and creative entrepreneurs, boldly poses in her debut book, Sketch to Six+ Figures, a no-fluff, power-packed guide for creatives who are ready to build brands that don’t just look good but actually grow.

For over 15 years, Mary has quietly shaped the Nigerian event landscape through her companies, Dezua Events Limited and Swanbees Limited, celebrated for their signature blend of luxury, structure, and innovation. But in this book, she steps out from behind the scenes to have a real conversation about what it takes to thrive in today’s creative economy.

“Talent opens the door, but it’s strategy, consistency, and clarity that keep it open,” says Aghedo. “So many creatives stay stuck because they never learn to think like CEOs of their own craft.”

Part memoir, part manual, Sketch to Six+ Figures takes readers through the raw, honest stages of creative growth from starting with uncertainty to building sustainable success. Mary shares practical lessons on pricing your worth, attracting premium clients, managing burnout, and scaling without losing your creative spark.

Beyond the business talk, this book celebrates the creative woman as both artist and architect, capable of designing not just beautiful work but a life and career that feels aligned, intentional, and abundant.

Aghedo’s tone is refreshingly confident yet compassionate, direct yet deeply inspiring. She doesn’t sugarcoat the hustle, but she also reminds readers that discipline and self-belief are just as valuable as talent.

With Sketch to Six+ Figures, Mary is not just adding another voice to the creative business conversation; she’s setting a new standard for what it means to build with purpose, especially in an industry often driven by glamour over grit.

About the Author

Mary Aghedo is the founder of Dezua Events Limited and Swanbees Limited, two leading event design and management brands in Nigeria. With a background in electrical/electronics engineering and engineering management, she brings a rare balance of technical precision and artistic flair to every project. A mentor and educator, Mary continues to champion structure, creativity, and growth for Africa’s next generation of creative entrepreneurs. Sketch to Six+ Figures is her debut book and her manifesto for every creative ready to rise.”

Sponsored Content