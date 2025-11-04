Shimmer, Shine & Slay! This Silver Reception Look is Pure Bridal Magic

Hello beautiful brides-to-be, we’re back with another bridal look that’s absolutely dazzling and fabulous, one that will have you sparkling as you dance the night away.

Oprah’s Cut designed this stunning silver reception dress to achieve that show-stopping effect. From the fully hand-beaded halter neck bodice to the intricate rhinestone embellishments cascading down the skirt, this look is where high glamour meets bridal elegance. Hair by Hormii styled the hair into an elegant updo with soft, romantic curls, leaving a few delicate tendrils to frame the face. A radiant look deserves equally radiant makeup, and QC Gold Touch delivered just that, completing the ensemble perfectly. Imagine the sparkling reflection of moonlight on water, but captured in a dress, that’s the magic of this look! There’s no doubt this look is designed for the bride who wants to shine like a diamond, no matter the season.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Designer: @oprahs_cut

Reels: @bethefilms

Makeup: @qcgoldtouch

Photography: @bisidanielsphotography

Hairstylist: @hair_by_hormii

Fabrics: @fabric_universe_ng

Accessories: @beautybyvon_