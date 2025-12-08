Win Big In The Tasty Tom X De Rica Millionaire Splash Promo

Connect with us

News

Caraway Africa Nigeria Limited with two of its flagship brands Tasty Tom and De Rica within the Tomato mix category has unveiled the Millionaire Splash Promo. These brands are household names in the Nigerian culinary space.

The Tasty Tom x De Rica Millionaire Splash promo which aims to reward participating consumers with airtime and cash prizes while reinforcing the everyday relevance and presence of the brands, is available across the following product SKUs; Tasty Tom Tomato Mix (55g, 210g, 400g) and De Rica Tomato Mix (55g). The promo kicked off on the 15th of November 2025 and will run till 15th January 2026. Thus far, over 60 cash prize winners have been selected in the first seven days of the promotion and more customers are expected to win more.

To participate in the promo, customers are required to buy either Tasty Tom Tomato Mix (55g, 210g or 400g) or De Rica Tomato Mix (55g) promo pack, find the unique pin inside the pack and dial *8011*2*UNIQUE PIN#.

Each text guarantees a prize. Instant airtime and a chance to qualify for a daily or weekly draw to win 50,000 naira, 100,000 naira or the grand prize of 1 Million naira.

Entries will be identified by the mobile number of participants and the unique PIN. Airtime reward will be instantly disbursed  and cash prize winners will be picked electronically. Five winners of 50,000 naira will emerge daily, Five winners of 100,000 naira will emerge daily and Two winners of 1 Million naira will emerge weekly.

Terms & Conditions Apply!

Connect with Tasty Tom Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or promo website for more information.

 

