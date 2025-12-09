Daniella & Funbi’s Yoruba-Ijaw Wedding Was a Grand Carnival of Love and Rich Culture

A wedding turned vibrant festival? Yes please! Daniella and her sweetheart, Funbi, tied the knot in what was a truly enchanting Yoruba-Ijaw traditional wedding, and it was absolutely one for the books!

Their big day was bursting with elegance, rich culture and beautiful colours. The lovebirds looked absolutely ravishing in their Ijaw and Yoruba attire, honouring their roots in radiant style. It wasn’t just a wedding ceremony; it was a grand carnival of love. The hall was beautifully decorated, with ceremonial dancers igniting the palpable energy. Dignitaries and socialites also graced this special occasion, as well as some amazing Nigerian musicians, filling the day with their spectacular performances — Wande Coal, Fire Boy, Odumodu Black, Johnny Drille, Shallipopi, to mention a few. It was a day filled with so much excitement, joy and definitely rich traditions. The video completely ties the grand festivities of the whole day together in one lovely assembly, one that has completely charmed us with its enchanting lustre.

Enjoy the video below: