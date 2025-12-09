Connect with us

Pastel Perfection! Effortlessly Slay Your Yoruba Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Make Your Grand White Wedding Entrance in This Ethereal Bridal Look

Get Ready to Dazzle on Your Igbo Trad with This Stunning Isi-Agu Bridal Look

Make a Golden Statement on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look!

Who Says Edo Brides Must Wear Red? This Black & Gold Look Is Breathtaking!

This Stunning Bridal Robe Is All You Need for a Perfect Wedding Morning

Say Yes to Golden Radiance For Your Traditional Wedding With This Dazzling Bridal Look

Regal Elegance Awaits You With This Sparkling White Wedding Bridal Look

Twirl Into Your Happily Ever After With This Ethereal White Wedding Look

Serve Pure Yoruba Elegance on Your Trad With This Gorgeous Aso-Oke Look

6 hours ago

One of our favourite things about traditional weddings is how easily you can tweak the bridal palette to match your personal style. If you’re a lover of soft pastel tones, today’s beauty look delivers an enchanting, dreamy effect that is truly captivating.

Style by JC designed this light blue and yellow Yoruba bridal look, and it’s truly a feast for the eyes. This beaded masterpiece features short sleeves, a structured neckline, and intricately beaded patterns — showcasing true style. House of Tunmi worked their magic with a glamorous, glowy makeup look that adds radiance to the already breathtaking ensemble. For that rich cultural touch, Bounty Beauty by Yossie styled the hair sleekly, allowing the regal gele to sit gracefully. A Yoruba bride is an epitome of beauty, heritage and love. With this look, you’re sure to exude all these lovely attributes and more on your big day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Bridal Stylist @stylingbyazeez_xx
Designer @_stylebyjc
Makeup @houseoftunmi
Hairstylist @bountybeautybyyossie
Hair @mydiamondhairandco
Earrings @pelz_signature
Videography @_fitfilms @portraitbyfit
Photography @_fitstudios_

