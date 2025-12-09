Pastel Perfection! Effortlessly Slay Your Yoruba Trad With This Lovely Inspo

One of our favourite things about traditional weddings is how easily you can tweak the bridal palette to match your personal style. If you’re a lover of soft pastel tones, today’s beauty look delivers an enchanting, dreamy effect that is truly captivating.

Style by JC designed this light blue and yellow Yoruba bridal look, and it’s truly a feast for the eyes. This beaded masterpiece features short sleeves, a structured neckline, and intricately beaded patterns — showcasing true style. House of Tunmi worked their magic with a glamorous, glowy makeup look that adds radiance to the already breathtaking ensemble. For that rich cultural touch, Bounty Beauty by Yossie styled the hair sleekly, allowing the regal gele to sit gracefully. A Yoruba bride is an epitome of beauty, heritage and love. With this look, you’re sure to exude all these lovely attributes and more on your big day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Bridal Stylist @stylingbyazeez_xx

Designer @_stylebyjc

Makeup @houseoftunmi

Hairstylist @bountybeautybyyossie

Hair @mydiamondhairandco

Earrings @pelz_signature

Videography @_fitfilms @portraitbyfit

Photography @_fitstudios_