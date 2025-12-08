He Saw Her Photo, Shot His Shot, and Now It’s #TillFlatline!

All thanks to social media, we’ve seen beautiful love stories unfold in the most unexpected ways. After reading Lamira and Femi’s sweet love story, you might just be inspired to post a photo on your page… who knows? It might just end up opening the door to your own fairytale!

What Lamira thought was just a random Twitter post turned out to be the beginning of her beautiful love story. Femi saw the photo, followed her, and slid into her DMs… talk about a tactical man! That simple moment led them to find love, and now, it’s a forever thing. They tied the knot in an enchanting Igbo–Yoruba traditional wedding filled with regal style, sweet love, and undeniable chemistry. As we scroll through each frame of their breathtaking wedding photos, we can’t help but swoon over the sheer beauty of their divine, coincidental love. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Lamira:

It all began on a day that already felt like a story waiting to be written. I had just returned from a long night shift, sleep-deprived but determined to make the most of the day. I was getting ready to visit a friend and, on a whim, posted a picture of myself on Twitter, nothing extraordinary, just a slice of life. A woman Femi admired happened to retweet that photo. He saw it and followed. I followed him back immediately; his profile had caught my eye. There was something about the way he carried himself online: thoughtful, observant, a little reserved but quietly confident. After that, he’d pop into my mentions from time to time, nothing over the top, just the occasional reply, a shared laugh, a bit of casual small talk on the TL. I responded in kind. To be honest, it was a bit of strategic positioning on my part, but something about the whole exchange always felt natural. Easy. Then, one day, after weeks of this quiet rhythm, he finally sent me a DM. I still remember that moment. His message wasn’t just sweet; it was thoughtful, intentional, and disarmingly respectful. It didn’t feel like a random message; it felt like someone who had been paying attention.

He even picked up on what time in the day I’d normally tweet the most, on the things I liked and even used that to plan a date that became one of the most thoughtful, memorable experiences I’ve had. I was excited, but also genuinely moved. From there, we texted endlessly. So much so that I landed in DM jail on day one. Every message felt like we were uncovering more of each other’s worlds softly, steadily, like turning pages in a book we couldn’t put down. And then, two months later, he did something crazy. Femi moved to my city, and somehow, the apartment next to mine was unoccupied then, and so he moved into it. A coincidence? Maybe. Or maybe something more. The day he moved in, I walked over to say hello, just a neighbourly gesture. But somehow, between the hallway hellos and late-night conversations, that visit turned into something lasting. I walked in that day, and somehow I became a permanent roommate in the most unexpected, beautiful love story.

