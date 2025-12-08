Make Your Grand White Wedding Entrance in This Ethereal Bridal Look

Hey there, gorgeous brides-to-be! We are ushering you into a new week with this ethereal bridal look that will inspire your big day slay!

Stunning from head to toe, this absolutely breathtaking lace dress is by Turquoise Haute Couture. From the structured off-shoulder neckline to the floral patterns, rhinestone-embellished corset and flowing tulle skirt, this look is purely divine. One look at the makeup by Charly O and you’ll be hooked! We are obsessed with the flawless glow and how it enhances the entire look. The hair by Posh Hair GH is a beautiful touch to this pristine look, and we are loving the decorative beads across the parting. If you are yet to decide on a look for your big day, this inspo might just be your perfect choice.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

