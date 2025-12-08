Nigerian Beauty Queen, Oluchi Madubuike, Got an Enchanting Proposal in Dubai | Watch

A beauty queen and a bride-to-be! Oluchi Madubuike, winner of the 2021 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, just received a sweet surprise proposal from her handsome heartthrob, Paul, and it was an absolutely breathtaking moment.

Following their beautiful love story, their romantic proposal in Dubai was only a matter of time. It was an enchanting set-up filled with red roses, candlelight and sweet love. Under the beautiful night sky and the mesmerising view of the Burj Khalifa, Paul got down on one knee, asked her to marry him. She said yes! Oluchi won the pageant and has won again with love! We are so excited for this enchanting step into forever, and we wish the lovebirds a sweet transition into this beautiful next chapter of their lives. 😍

Enjoy their love story and proposal video below: