Bring Your Fairytale Dreams to Life With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Every bride dreams of the moment she walks down the aisle, taking those first steps into her forever. For those who envision their wedding day as pure fairytale magic, nothing quite captures this like a bedazzled ball dress.

This dress by Lacharis Nigeria is for the bride who wants to dazzle. The ensemble features long sleeves, a heart-shaped patterned bust and a voluminous skirt, all covered in sequins, rhinestones and intricate embellishments — truly majestic. Zinys Pro MUA slayed this gorgeous makeup look while My Hair NG delivered a side-swept, high-up bun with tendrils that frame the face. Combined, this stunning look was brought to life in the best way. Are you a bride-to-be searching for a look truly fit for a queen? This one right here could just be the right choice.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @fotographbyskillz

Content creator: @omosefehq

Wedding dress: @lacharisnigeria

Makeup: @zinys_pro_mua

Hair: @myhair.ng

Videography: @aurora.hillx