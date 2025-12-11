A Relative Played Cupid and It Led Chisom & Kenechi to a Sweet Proposal in Paris!

Love sure has interesting ways of showing up. For Chisom, it all began in church, where a simple, cordial greeting unknowingly led her straight to her soulmate, Kenechi.

What she didn’t know was that her habit of warmly saying hello to church members had caught the attention of someone — a member of Kenechi’s family, in fact. This person became the sweetest Cupid, connecting two hearts in the most beautiful way. From a first date that felt like a breath of fresh air to a breathtaking proposal in the city of love, their journey has been nothing short of magical. Against the enchanting backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, Kenechi went down on one knee and asked her to be his forever, and of course, she said yes! They both look perfect together and their proposal photos will make your day!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chisom:

One of Kenechi’s family members and I used to attend the same church. Each Sunday, we exchanged simple pleasantries, just warm smiles and greetings, never knowing that destiny was quietly weaving its threads. I had no idea I was being noticed from afar. Sometime later, my fiancé sent me a friend request. I ignored it at first, unaware of who he was or that he was connected to the familiar face I saw every week in church. Months passed, and I moved to England for my studies. Then, as if guided by fate, he appeared again, this time following me on social media once more. I remembered his earlier request and decided to accept it. Shortly after, he sent me a DM. His message instantly drew me in; his tone was gentle, polite, and warm in a way that felt refreshing.

As we talked, we discovered we both loved travelling, and to our surprise, we were living only an hour apart. He asked for my number, and when we finally spoke on the phone, something clicked. Our first conversation lasted for hours, flowing so naturally it felt like we had known each other for years. The next day, it was the same: long talks, easy laughter, and a growing sense of connection. Soon after, he asked me on a date. That weekend, we met in person for the first time. He had thoughtfully planned an entire day of activities, intentional, sweet, and full of little details that made me feel special. Our date lasted for hours, and by the end of the day, it was clear that something beautiful had begun. From that moment on, we became inseparable. Months later, in my favourite city, Paris, he got down on one knee and asked me the question my heart was already ready to answer. And with all the love in my heart, I said yes.

Credit

Bride: @sommie_godfrey

Photography: @vioparis