Want to Slay Your Yoruba Trad? Check Out This Lovely Beauty Look

Hey there, gorgeous bride-to-be! As your big day draws close, we’ve got yet another look to inspire your slay game. 😍

Esmadelle crafted this look with the stylish Yoruba bride in mind. This stunning pink aso-oke ensemble features puffy sleeves and intricately beaded contrasting patterns all over, creating a beautiful branch-like effect with the floral appliques. The cultural elegance of the look was elevated by the well-pleated crisscross gele by Mo Onigele, while Pearl Beauty E delivered a nude glam that tied everything together seamlessly. Imagine blossoming into the beautiful bride you’ve always dreamt of on your traditional wedding with this pink look. Let us know, would this be a look you’ll consider?

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @esmadelle

Makeup: @pearlbeautye

Hairstylist: @hairchanic_ng

Gele: @mo_onigele

Photography: @vabstudio.ng

Clutch: @moh__accessories

Accessories: @moh__accessories

Bridal Fan: @synach_palace