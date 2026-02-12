King Promise And Mr Eazi Reimagine Millennial Pop Nostalgia On ‘That Way’

Global stars King Promise and Mr Eazi reunite on “That Way” a smooth, emotionally driven Afrofusion single that blends millennial pop nostalgia with contemporary African sound.

Produced by GuiltyBeatz and JAE5, the track serves as the second release from their joint project,”See What You’ve Done“, and highlights the effortless chemistry between two of West Africa’s most distinctive voices.

Rooted in nostalgia, “That Way” draws direct inspiration from the Backstreet Boys’ iconic hit “I Want It That Way,” reimagined through a modern African lens. The result is a record that feels instantly familiar yet refreshingly current. King Promise’s silky melodies pair seamlessly with Mr Eazi’s laid-back confidence, creating a relaxed, emotionally resonant sound where feeling leads over formula.



The official music video for “That Way” was released on the 6th of February 2026. Directed by Charlie Rees and produced by Oculens, the London-shot visual amplifies the song’s nostalgic yet modern tone, translating its warmth and intimacy into a compelling on-screen narrative that complements the record’s emotional core.

With “That Way,” King Promise and Mr Eazi continue to expand the emotional and cultural depth of “See What We’ve Done”, reinforcing the project’s themes of reflection, connection, and evolution.

“That Way” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

