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Have It the Naija Way: Burger King Launches BK Small Chopzzz

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Burger King Nigeria brought one of the country’s most beloved food traditions to the streets of Lagos with the launch of BK Small Chopzzz, a value-driven meal offering that taps into and interprets Nigeria’s deeply rooted small chops culture for everyday city life. Over 500 commuters were treated to freshly prepared tastings of the product at Lagos’ buzzling district, Obalende.

Anchored on its campaign tagline, “Have it the Naija Way,” the live product tasting added an unexpected twist to a routine day for commuters. 

A key highlight saw skaters and Burger King’s teams working from a branded BK truck in sync with drones delivering piping hot small chops treats to commuters in “real time”.

 Over the past four years, Burger King Nigeria has grown its presence and built a stronger understanding of the local market, learning not just how Nigerians eat, but how they live, celebrate, and connect. With BK Small Chopzzz, the brand brings together its global heritage with a local expression. 

Now available at an accessible price of ₦1,800, with a ₦2,500 combo option paired with a chilled bottle of Fanta, BK Small Chopzzz can be enjoyed across all Burger King Nigeria stores. 

BK Small Chopzzz is now available across all Burger King outlets in Lagos, with a nationwide rollout set to begin from April 27th, 2026.

Have it the Naija Way.

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